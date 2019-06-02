It was an action-packed pro wrestling spectacular all for a good cause.
It’s the Battle for the Blind, an event that put fans on the edge of their seats as they watched this WWE styled professional wrestling.
At the same time, they helped raise money for the blind.
Professional wrestlers from around the nation joined some local grapplers to create the incredible show.
Father Time is one of the wrestlers who helped organize the event.
He said he teamed up with Pure Pro Wrestling to put on the show at Iceland Arenas in Flint Township.
“I do it mainly for the kids, it helps me. It’s just a great time that we have. It’s that interaction that we have with people,” Father Time said.
A portion of the proceeds for the event will go to the local branch of the Federation of the Blind.
“My wrestler name is Steven Blind Bomber Murdoch,” said Steven Crouch from Flushing.
Crouch also decided to come out to deliver body slams, sleeper holds, and clotheslines all in the name of charity.
He has been blind since birth but said he wouldn’t let that stop him from going against some fierce competition.
Pure Pro Wrestling holds wrestling matches on the first of every month at Iceland Arenas in Flint Township.
