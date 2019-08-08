"Well it was definitely a devastating moment to hear about Paige and all she's had to overcome."
Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck almost lost one of his students this summer. On July 18, 8-year-old Paige Baird fell off a deck and broke her neck and was paralyzed. She wasn't breathing.
Ultimately her life was saved and today Paige is fighting to walk again one step at a time.
"Our community and our school family has rallied around her,” Killingbeck said. “She's been in our daily thoughts and prayers."
The motto in Hemlock is “No husky stands alone.” The sports teams have adopted the mantra “Pushups for Paige.”
"So, at each practice and at some of the upcoming games, the whole crowd hopefully, and this team is going to be involved in doing pushups as a gesture of support for her," said Athletic Director Frank Yell.
"She's trying to get better to get back to school for the first day," said Paige’s dad Jason.
Jason said Pushups for Paige has had a real impact on his daughter.
"The football team did some pushups for her. And it was a hard day, so we showed her the pushups and she got up, she got dressed, it really pushes her to keep going," Jason said
Baird said a GoFundMe page created for them is doing well, allowing the family to stay by Paige's side as she undergoes hours of rehab six days a week. He also said Paige's hospital room has been flooded with get well cards.
"it's just been amazing,” he said. “We keep saying it's overwhelming, and overwhelming isn't even a word for it."
Doctors say it could be two years before Paige is fully recovered. Now it is unclear how much the little girl will recover. But one thing is clear, Hemlock is behind her no matter what.
