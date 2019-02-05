Putz Hardware in Bay City is closing its doors after being in business for more than 100 years.
For more than 60 years, Lois Niemann has overseen Putz Hardware in Bay City, helping many customers find what they need.
Putz Hardware was opened by her grandfather John Putz in 1916.
“I think it’s our service. We do a lot of service here, and hopefully we have been good to our customers. So that’s probably what sustained us all these years,” Niemann said.
Niemann is retiring after being a third-generation owner of the store. She said she worked in the store since elementary school.
“My husband has been retired for a lot of years so it’s time for me to retire also,” Niemann said. “We’ve done quite a bit of traveling already and maybe we will do more while we’re able to do it.”
Niemann admits business is not what it used to be. She said with online shopping and big box stores, business has been slow.
Patrick Ouellette, a loyal customer, said he will miss the store that has been a pillar in the community.
“It’s sad that they are closing down. They're always good people, always find what you need, they have it in stock,” Ouellette said.
Niemann said she’s not sure when the store will close, but the building is currently up for sale.
