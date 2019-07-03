Quack, Quack! Eight baby ducks are back with their mama after being rescued from the bottom of a storm drain.
Central Michigan University Police were called after the ducklings were spotted Wednesday morning.
With the help of Central Michigan University maintenance mechanic Russ Sanderson, a net was fashioned from materials found in the dumpster, and the ducks were rescued.
They were then taken across campus to the pond, and reunited with their mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.