Around 300 people in Midland will soon be out of a job after Quad/Graphics announced it is closing the facility.
The company announced today it will “cease manufacturing operations” at its facility in Midland on or about Sept. 10.
In a statement to TV5, the company said:
The decision is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to streamline operations and create efficiencies across its U.S. manufacturing platform and help print remain an economically feasible alternative to digital channels. The decision in no way reflects the quality and performance of employees in the plant, all of whom have worked hard to make the plant succeed. Given the continued migration of advertising dollars to digital channels, Quad and the printing industry must continue to take steps to align declining volume with capacity.
The Midland plant specializes in producing special interest publications. The company said the plant will be consolidated into other Quad locations, with 49 plants (including Midland) in the United States.
The company also said it plans to help Midland employees in finding new jobs. A company career fair will be held the week of July 22.
Quad plans to sell the nearly 220,000 square foot Midland facility.
