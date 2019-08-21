Planned Parenthood of Michigan is in a rough spot, they’re about to lose around 20 percent of their funding.
“Losing a big chunk of our budget is not something any organization is looking forward to,” said Angela Vasquez-Giroux from planned Parenthood of Michigan. “Those pale in comparison to the actual devastating impact of patients in Michigan."
The funding cut is a result of planned parenthood leaving a federal program called Title 10, which helps provide people access to birth control and family planning services regardless of income.
Planned Parenthood is leaving the title 10 program because of a new rule passed by the Trump Administration which prevents clinics that receive Title 10 funding from making abortion referrals.
"we didn't have a choice,” Angela said. “The Trump-Pence Administration drafted these rules with the specific intent of forcing Planned Parenthood affiliates out of the program. There was absolutely no way for us to comply with any of the regulations."
Angela said losing Title 10 will affect more than 42,000 patients of Planned Parenthood of Michigan.
She said the funding cuts mean the organization can no longer guarantee access to high quality affordable care.
"We don't know exactly how substantial the changes will be yet to the cost patients will incur, but there will be a difference in ability for them to get reduced rates for services and products," Angela said.
