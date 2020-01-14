The death of a little boy in a small town in California has people on edge.
There are more questions than answers about what happened to 11-year-old Roman Lopez.
Roman went missing on Saturday. By Sunday, news broke that he was found dead.
All police are saying right now is his death is suspicious.
Concerned neighbors stopped outside the house in Placerville, Calif. where Roman lived to lay down flowers and candles on Jan. 13.
It's a makeshift memorial for an 11-year-old boy they never knew.
"A lot of things have been happening in this neighborhood lately. And this used to be a really good neighborhood. And a little boy who just moved here, you know, it doesn't make any sense," said Julie, a concerned neighbor.
There was no answer at the door at the house on Coloma Street where Roman lived when a KCRA reporter was there on Jan. 13.
It was a different story on Jan. 12 as Placerville police removed evidence from the home as part of an active investigation to determine when, how, and where the young boy died.
There were two cars parked outside the house on Jan. 13 with Michigan license plates. KCRA learned the family recently moved there from Michigan.
Police say Roman was last seen at his home Saturday morning.
