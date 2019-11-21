Jim’s Market in Hemlock is the talk of the town.
“I'm really hoping it opens up soon,” said resident Shane Smith.
It sits right here in the plaza, the sign even lit up but it's not open yet. Some residents worry it never will.
“We don't even know if it's even going to open,” Smith said.
Resident Hayden Harvey said, “I thought it was going to open a long time ago.”
A few years ago, this was Rics Grocery Store, but they closed in 2017, leaving hemlock without a community grocery store.
It was devastating,” Smith said. “Having to drive all that way to go to Meijer, spending money on gas.”
But earlier this spring, local businessman Jim McColgan announced he would be opening Jim's Market.
McColgan was the man behind Hamady Complete Food Centers in Flint, which closed last year after just three months in business.
Jim's Market was expected to be open sometime in the summer. But now with Thanksgiving approaching residents are growing pessimistic.
“It was supposed to open up in June, and this town really needs a grocery store,” Smith said.
McColgan had organized a town hall meeting to address people's concerns scheduled for Thursday night.
But Wednesday, McColgan canceled the meeting without giving a reason.
He would not go on camera for this story but told us they are still moving ahead to get the store opened.
Potential customers hope he's right.
“I hope it opens up, at least before next summer,” Smith said.
Richland Township Supervisor, Brian Fredrick says he's frustrated but staying hopeful that the store will eventually open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.