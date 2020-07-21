Questions continue to surround the mysterious staffing issues plaguing the Saginaw City Police Department and the requests for outside help to fill the gaps.
Saginaw County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers have been helping patrol the streets of Saginaw for several days after a large number of sick calls each day.
“These things aren’t all that uncommon for law enforcement agencies to reach out to one another when they have staffing issues to assist one another. At the end of the day, we’re all working towards the same goal of public safety,” MSP Sgt. Joseph Rowley said.
The city said several of its patrol officers called in sick on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.
Rowley said on a normal day, MSP has six troopers and a sergeant working within the city limits. On Friday night, Rowley said MSP provided five additional troopers and a K9 officer.
“Typically, we aren’t the primary agency responding to 911 calls. But last Friday night, that happened to be the case,” Rowley said.
Rowley doesn’t want residents to get the wrong idea when they hear about a so-called police shortage in their community.
“There is no police shortage that night. Those roles are just being temporarily filled by other agencies,” Rowley said.
Rowley said MSP has not received a request from Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth about any extra resources for Tuesday night. He said if that changes, MSP is ready.
“If the chief of police calls and says he’s short staffed, we’ll continue to deploy resources to assist them,” Rowley said.
