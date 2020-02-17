Quicken Loans founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert is slowly returning to work eight months after suffering a stroke.
The 58-year-old entrepreneur, who also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, returned to his Detroit office early this year.
In an interview with Crain's Detroit Business, he said he spends one or two days a week in his office, using a wheelchair and accompanied by a service dog.
His biggest priority is overseeing construction of a new skyscraper in Detroit.
He also spends three or four hours a day receiving physical and occupational therapy.
Gilbert suffered the stroke during a party on May 25.
