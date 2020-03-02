The Flint Police Department is seeking help locating two murder suspects.
Ra'Mond Bradley and Deondre Willis are both wanted for first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of discharging a firearm, and six counts of felony firearm.
Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
You should not approach them.
If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or 810-237-6801. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.
