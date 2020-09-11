A rabid bat has been found in Genesee County.
The Genesee County Health Department said this is the third confirmed case of rabies in an animal this year. They have come from throughout the county, with the most recent case in Gaines.
Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system of mammals, including humans. A person may contract rabies through a bite, scratch, or saliva from an infected animal. Treatment is available and effective for rabies if medical attention is received shortly after contact. If untreated, rabies is fatal.
The health department wants to remind people it is important to make sure your pets are current on their vaccinations, including rabies, and that people, especially children, should avoid contact with wild, stray, and dead animals.
Officials say if you find a bat in your room, or a child’s room, collect the animal and submit it for testing.
