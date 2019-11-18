A case of rabies has been confirmed in a pet cat in Michigan.
The Oakland County Health Department confirmed that a cat in Birmingham was diagnosed with the rabies virus, and officials are urging pet owners to have their dogs and cats vaccinated.
“People and their pets are urged to avoid encounters with unfamiliar animals, and keep pets protected by getting them vaccinated,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. "Rabies is a fatal disease for both humans and pets and there is no known cure.”
Oakland County reports that so far this year, rabies has been verified in four bats, eleven skunks, and one cat.
“Outside cats have a far greater chance of encountering a wild animal that could be sick or aggressive,” said Bob Gatt, manager of the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center. “Keeping your cats inside is the best way to ensure their continued safety.”
The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and is spread through bites or scratches.
To report potential rabies exposure, call your local health department.
