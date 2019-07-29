A Bay City man had an unexpected passenger while he was kayaking up north.
Robby Rase was kayak fishing with his girlfriend in Oscoda County over the weekend.
As he was coming around a bend, he suddenly saw a baby raccoon struggling to swim in the water. He took out his phone to take a picture, but by the time he looked up, the critter climbed aboard his kayak.
“It was a little bit unnerving. I didn’t know what it was going to do,” Rase said. “I know they carry some diseases – rabies, distemper, stuff like that. But he crawled under my seat and that’s where he stayed when I was riding my kayak.”
While Rase was nervous he was going to get bit, the raccoon stayed calm. Rase was able to help him get back to shore safely.
