Voters are heading to the polls and there are several races across Mid-Michigan we’re following.
In Genesee County, Sheriff Chris Swanson is facing two opponents, Phil Hart and Timothy Johnson.
Johnson resigned as chief of the Flint Police Department on Nov. 8, 2019, to run for sheriff.
Days later, Hart was appointed the chief of police by Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
Incumbent Prosecutor David Leyton is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Trachelle Young, who announced her candidacy back in February.
READ MORE: Pandemic fears cause a record number of absentee voters, SOS Benson says
In Saginaw County, Democrat Kevin Stevens is challenging Sheriff William Federspiel for his position.
In Midland County, three Republican candidates are running for sheriff, including AJ Beagle, Myron Green, and Laura Lee.
Democratic incumbent Gary Peters and Republican candidate John James are both running unopposed and will likely face off in the general election in November.
Incumbent Republican John Moolenaar is unopposed as he looks to retain his seat as representative of Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.
Meanwhile, Democrats Anthony Feig and Jerry Hilliard are looking for a chance to face him in the general election.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and stay open until 8 p.m.
For those that voted absentee but didn’t mail back their ballot, you can drop off the ballots at your local clerk’s office or dropbox.
To find polling locations, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
TV5 will be bringing election results as they come in on-air, online, and through the TV5 mobile app.
