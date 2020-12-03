Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan COVID-19 Task Force on Racial Disparities released an interim report detailing the progress the state has made in protecting communities of color from the virus.
“From the beginning, our administration has listened to medical experts and taken a fact-based approach to eliminating COVID-19 in our most vulnerable communities, and we have seen significant progress,” Whitmer said. “Lt. Gov. Gilchrist and the leaders on the Task Force have been crucial in helping us dramatically reduce the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in communities of color by expanding testing and providing crucial support to community organizations. Our work is far from over, and cases and hospitalizations are still rising statewide, but this team remains dedicated to working with medical experts and protecting our communities, frontline workers, and small businesses. Our immediate focus now is holding our progress, flattening the infection curve, and remaining vigilant with mask-wearing and social distancing.”
Gilchrist has chaired the task force.
“The coronavirus pandemic has shined a light on the health, economic, and educational challenges that communities of color face daily,” Gilchrist said. “Today’s report shows that significant progress has been made toward our goal to reduce these disparities over the past six months. But as cases continue to rise, we need to recognize that our work is not done because each of us have a role to play to make sure that we defeat this virus. When we successfully make it to the other side of this pandemic, we will hug each other a little tighter, check in on each other a little more, and be proud of the work we did to make each other’s lives better.”
The task force’s interim report details different actions the state has taken to protect communities of color, frontline workers, and small businesses from the spread of COVID-19.
As of Nov. 16, more than 24,000 tests have been administered in previously underserved communities across 21 neighborhood testing sites.
These state-operated sites provide COVID-19 testing on a consistent schedule, several days per week.
Free testing is offered at these sites and no prescription or form of identity is necessary for someone to be tested.
From March and April to September and October, the average cases per million per day for black Michiganders dropped from 176 to 59.
At the same time, the number of probable deaths per million per day among black Michiganders dropped from 21.7 to one.
Whitmer’s Office said to sustain the progress made and address ongoing disparities, the task force will continue working to protect the most vulnerable communities.
The task force identified different areas to focus on ahead of the holiday season and the cold winter months, including:
- Closing the digital divide in telehealth and virtual learning to ensure equitable access for all Michiganders.
- Increasing enrollment in health insurance plans by making it easy for Michiganders to find out about their options for affordable care, such as Medicaid and federal marketplace plans.
- Building mobile testing infrastructure that can also be extended for other health services such as vaccine administration.
- Raising awareness of racial- and ethnic disparities in medical care to ensure that every Michigander, no matter their race, can get safe and quality care in Michigan.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said Michigan would now follow the CDCs new shortened quarantine time.
“I want people to be right now thinking about their plans for getting the vaccine when it becomes available to them,” Khaldun said.
Gilchrist said he will be getting the Covid-19 vaccine on camera when it is his turn.
To view the full report, click here.
(1) comment
When discussing "personal responsibility", you can not ignore the racial disparity which exists in the area of abiding by the law. If the law says to do something, whether it is wearing a mask or refraining from violence, the state's own statistics clearly show that people of color are disproportionately guilty of disobeying the law. While the causes of this are complex and varied, the consequences are not. The consequences are that there are a disproportionate number of blacks in prison and getting Covid. There is a racial disparity when it comes to undertaking personal responsibility, and these new state findings continue to illustrate that.
