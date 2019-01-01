A white supremacist group is believed to be responsible for placing fliers on numerous vehicle in Ferndale.
The fliers come from a group affiliated with the website Bloodandsoil.org. On the fliers is a message shared by the "Patriot Front" that spells out the need to take back America.
Their website talks about the failure of democracy and the urgent need to return to the roots of America's ethnic and cultural origins.
Based in Texas, the group has put out fliers of this type before in Michigan.
However, a woman who spoke with 7 Action News in Detroit says their message has no place here.
