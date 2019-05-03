Drivers in Bay City are dealing with some serious back-ups with both the Liberty and Veterans Memorial bridges closed.
One man is making lemonade out of these lemons. His creativity is driving a new business venture.
Like most drivers in Bay City, radio show John Bellsmith has had to endure some extra long commutes thanks to traffic on the city’s main bridges.
But rather than complain he made a joke out of his pain by creating graphic tees, which portray the city’s east and west sides as an island with a three-hour tour.
“It’s a lot of fun, it’s mainly just kind of making just kind of making light of what is an unfortunate situation, especially for the east side,” Bellsmith said.
Bellsmith said he came up with the idea due to his love for band t-shirts and wanted to express his frustration through humor by featuring all of the city’s main bridges as a “no access tour.”
However, he didn’t think his design would capture that much attention until his friends convinced him to put it online.
“So when I came up with this and started showing it to them, they said you’ve got to run with this and so just to put it out there on Facebook and it shows the power of social media and it just took off,” Bellsmith said.
It even skyrocketed as the demand for Bellsmith’s shirts were so high that the traffic coming through to his website crashed.
Now it’s back up and running and the shirts which are still available for purchase online and will be offered in local stores throughout Bay City next week.
But Bellsmith said despite all of the city’s traffic there’s no place he’d rather be.
"My quality of life is so much better here than it was when I lived in California and I have access to some amazing things I live here on the east side and
