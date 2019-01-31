A railroad gate arm is stuck in the down position on Euclid and Schumann Rd. in Bay County.
Bay County Dispatch is reporting that the northbound traffic is affected.
The estimated time of repair is one hour according to dispatch.
Please take precaution.
