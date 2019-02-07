Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting railroad crossings arms that had been stuck down are now fixed.
The rail crossing arms were down and stuck on Wilder Road at Shrestha Drive in Bangor Township.
Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting railroad crossings arms that had been stuck down are now fixed.
The rail crossing arms were down and stuck on Wilder Road at Shrestha Drive in Bangor Township.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.