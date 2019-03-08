Mid-Michigan get ready for rain, snow, and a wintry mix to move into the region this weekend.
We break down your weekend forecast below.
Saturday
While the chances for wet weather go up on Saturday, we don't expect it to move in until late in the day, mainly the evening and overnight hours.
The first part of the day should start with some sunshine and we'll stay dry, gradually clouding up into the afternoon and evening. The precipitation should hold off until about dinnertime at least, roughly around 5 PM, with chances becoming more likely after.
This should be mostly a rain event for us, but it is possible this will begin as a mix, with the highest chances north of the Tri-Cities. That mix could feature a bit of snow or a brief period of freezing rain.
Ice amounts should be on the lighter side (less than 0.10") and any snow amounts should be pretty minor too before rain follows (perhaps an inch or two in areas north of the Tri-Cities).
Sunday
We'll begin to see our system pull away to the northeast on Sunday and rain will gradually taper off through the morning and early afternoon, with scattered activity through the late afternoon.
As cold air wraps around on the backside of the system, expect rain to transition to more of a rain and snow mix, then possibly all snow before the wet weather ends completely.
Winds will also be picking up, with a west to southwesterly flow sustained around 15-25 miles per hour. Wind gusts around 30-45 miles per hour are possible at times as well. That means, power outages are possible.
Storm total snow (Saturday night & Sunday) north of the Tri-Cities of 1-3" looks reasonable for now, with ice amounts less than 0.10" expected.
Some of that snow will melt a bit of course with the rainfall, so it may not look like that much. Rainfall amounts between 0.50" and 1.0" look like a good range.
Highs on Sunday will be achieved early in the day, middle 30s to lower 40s and should stay pretty steady before falling during the afternoon and evening hours.
Wind gusts calm down a bit Sunday night, but remain breezy with gusts around 25 miles per hour into Monday morning. Lows will fall into the 20s so slick roads are possible where any moisture lingers Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.