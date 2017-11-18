Rain is rapidly changing over to snow across Mid-Michigan this evening. Winds will continue to pick up throughout the evening and temperatures will be dropping as well. Make sure you bundle up before you head out tonight.
Overnight
Temperatures plummet overnight. This will lead to any leftover rain changing to snow. To stay on top of the rain and snow, check out our Interactive Radar. The bulk of the snow will exit late this evening, but as the winds shift out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, a few isolated lake effect snow showers will develop. To see how strong the winds are in your neighborhood, check out our Current Wind Speed Map. Accumulation will amount to no more than a dusting, if at all. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 30s.
Tomorrow
The low pressure system exits, but the winds stay behind. Winds will be breezy out of the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Some lake effect snow showers will manage to linger across Mid-Michigan. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Accumulation won't be more than a dusting for any folks receiving snow. Highs will struggle to make it into the mid 30s. To see how chilly it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map.
Early Next Week
We'll enter a dry pattern to start the short work week. Skies on Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, while Tuesday we'll be struggling to find some sun. Highs manage to rebound back into the Mid 40s on Monday and Tuesday before plummeting back into the 30s by Wednesday. A cold front will be passing through Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, but no rain or snow will be present which will mean travel plans will be safe.
Thanksgiving
Dry weather sticks around for Thanksgiving. Highs will only make it into the upper 30s, so you'll want to bundle up if you have any outdoor activities planned. We'll also see a mix of sun and clouds.
