Heavy rains flooded highways in Detroit, leaving some cars completely submerged. Torrential downpours started Friday across parts of Michigan and continued into Saturday.
Extra state police were called in to assist as dispatchers took more than one thousand calls and divers were deployed to check flooded cars for trapped victims.
Many drivers were caught off guard when entire streets quickly flooded, prompting some to leave their cars and get to higher ground.
“I’m safe, and I thank God that I’m safe, because with that flood and water, I don’t know if I could survive through that,” Shanon Martin, a survivor of the flood said. “The water was coming up deep, and all I was thinking about was, ‘Lord, oh, is I’m going to die?”
Kaylah Hunter was one of the many drivers who was stranded.
“I have never seen anything like this, ever. And driving though it is scary,” Hunter said. “I’m just worried about when am I actually going to be able to get home?”
Officials are urging people to stay at home.
“We’ve been fortunate, nobody’s been hurt, no injuries at all, all night,” Lt. Mike Shaw with the Michigan State Police said. “But we want to double-check because it’s going to take us awhile before we get a tow truck out there.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County because of the flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.