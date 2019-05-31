A rainier than usual month of May is leaving local farmers anxious and worried as the planting deadline quickly approaches with little to no seeds in the ground.
Pools of water still remain on countless fields across Mid-Michigan. Fields are too saturated for seeds to take hold.
The longer they are forced to wait, the grimmer the harvest begins to look.
“Our situation, seed corn, we have to go back and replant our fields several times," said Bob Mantey, a farmer in Tuscola County. "So we’ve been struggling this last week."
Mantey is trying to get back to business as usual following the rain storms nearly a week ago that dumped buckets on parts of Tuscola County.
Mantey said his land in Fairgrove saw a little over an inch of rain, which is a lot in one day. But he’s thankful his area avoided the brunt of the storm.
“Southern part got over 4 inches, a significant, it might delay some, but with the cool weather I think it’s going to delay some planting possibly,” Mantey said.
Mantey said now is the prime time for planting dry beans.
But with all this moisture, most of the seed corn will need to be replanted.
He said flooding like this can have a huge financial impact on farmers.
“The worse would be that in the southern part if they completed drowned out the loss, the whole crop, because if the seeds were in the ground already, if you have water sitting on them for more than 24, 48 hours it would probably suffocate the seeds,” Mantey said.
Mantey said thankfully most farmers are insured.
