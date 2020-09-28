Rally held in Bay City in support of Breonna Taylor

Just days after the grand jury’s decision on the Breonna Taylor case, protests around the country and even locally in Mid-Michigan are continuing on.
“We’re here to say it’s not enough,” said Marilee White, the event organizer.
People from across Bay City and Saginaw came together, to make their voices heard over the indictment of only one of the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.
“This movement means so much to me, just because me and other people like me deserve more and I think it’s time to start holding the people who are in charge of charging that, I think it’s time to hold them accountable,” said Indigo Dudley, an activist and student at Saginaw State University.
Dudley said she’s been participating in rallies such as this for months now, but has yet to see a change in the way people of color are treated within this country.
The same goes for fellow activist and guest speaker Charles Allen, who along with Dudley encouraged participants to head to the polls and make their voices heard in this year’s election.
“These local elections are important because they change the policing in your community, and that’s why it’s important to mention it in a protest, about voting,” Allen said. “Not about who to vote, but about making sure that people who are registered to vote, vote.”
