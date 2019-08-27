The fight for the Caro Center found its way to Lansing. Many gathered to rally in support of the Tuscola County psychiatric hospital and demand promises be kept.
While lawmakers inside the capitol argued over proposed budgets, the people gathered on the steps outside wanted to make sure the Caro Center isn't forgotten.
Reamy Berlin and dozens of others went to fight for their town at the state capital today.
Organizers held the rally to call on the state to continue construction of a brand-new psychiatric center in Caro.
Berlin is a supervisor and register nurse who works at the psychiatric hospital.
She said they were planning a new hospital until the state put it on hold and decided to just renovate the old facility.
“The building is in disrepair no amount of maintenance, renovation is going to be able to bring it to where it needs to be,” she said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer halted the work in March, opting to renovate the current building instead.
Berlin said the hospital is over a hundred years old and needs much more than a makeover.
"Mental illness is a huge, huge problem all over our country,” berlin said. “I have a hospital that has a wonderful staff, that do wonderful things for these patients. It needs to happen.
Organizers of this rally said the Governor could give them a decision either way by Labor Day.
