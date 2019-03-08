The ramp from westbound US-10 to southbound M-47 is closed due to an accident.
Bay City Central Dispatch paged the alert about 2:14 p.m.
It is being reported that a vehicle carrying wood flipped over.
Officials are saying you may want to seek an alternate route.
There is no further information available at this time.
