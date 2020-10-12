The city of Mt. Pleasant identified a remote ransomware attack on its computer and phone systems.
It happened early Saturday morning, Oct. 10.
The city said its firewall remained secure and the city does not plan to pay a ransom.
Michigan State Police are conducting an independent investigation of the cyberattack.
No personal information was believed to have been breached, at this time.
There was no access gained to state election computers and all ballot and voter information is secure, the city said.
The city hall and department of public safety will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12 while a thorough data review is conducted.
Residents should call 911 or central dispatch at (989) 773-1000 for public safety emergencies as normal.
