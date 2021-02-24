The Saginaw Township Community Schools is investigating a ransomware attack on the school network.
According to an email sent to parents from Superintendent Bruce Martin, malware was used to encrypt files and systems and lock users out of them. The people responsible for the attack then demanded ransom money from the school in exchange for the key to decrypt the systems.
Martin said the school is working with tech professionals to investigate the attack. Their main goal right now is to restore school operations as quickly as possible. The investigation is in its early stages and they are still working to determine if any personal data was compromised.
According to Martin, in-person and remote learning is continuing as scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.