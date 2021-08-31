When Gladwin Community Schools started to see the hint of a covid outbreak, superintendent Rick Seebeck got on the phone with the Central Michigan District Health Department.
As he explained to TV5 on Monday, they offered him a rapid response team.
"So, we were able to hopefully, with the health departments' help, and the rapid testing this morning, we were able to keep any positive cases in our staff out of the building and keep everybody safe,” Seebeck said.
The rapid response team was Medical Director Jennifer Morse's idea, they just started a couple months ago.
"If there's an increase in cases somewhere or an outbreak occurring somewhere, if the area would agree to it we could take our staff out to that area, do on the site rapid antigen testing, for people that are positive we could immediately educate them on how to isolate,” Morse said.
That's what they did at Gladwin; rolled up in a van, and caught several unknown positive cases, and vaccinated others.
They've mapped out their coverage too.
"We have six counties, so we've kind of set up a northern team and a southern team to save time, travel expenses, and to be able to do it in a timely manner. So we have multiple people trained in several different offices,” said Kelly Conley, the CMDHD personal health director.
The health department is seeing the benefits of targeting specific areas.
"A lot of other testing events are just testing. And then you know later on they might follow up and do the contact tracing. Whereas this, the idea is the sooner you do all of these things, the sooner you can stop the spread,” Morse said.
But with cases rising and more nurses needed in hospitals, the rapid response teams may become less available in the future.
