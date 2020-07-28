Overdoes killed 72,000 people across the U.S. last year. But a new partnership in Mid-Michigan, modeled after a successful program in West Virginia, aims to drastically reduce overdoses by bringing resources right to those in need.
“We need to do more and we need to do (it) faster because the numbers just aren’t going in the right direction,” said Lori Ziolkowski, Families Against Narcotics Regional Director.
Overdose deaths are trending upward. There’s already a 13% increase over the last year driven by the isolation of the pandemic.
“Group counseling, 12-step meetings, personal counseling, it removed those from people and they started to isolate,” Ziolkowski said.
That’s why Ziolkowski says a new program with the Midland and Saginaw police departments couldn’t come soon enough.
Thanks to a $90,000 federal grant, the departments will launch the Comeback Quick Response Team, dispatching an officer peer recovery coach and family recovery coach back to the scene of an overdose within 72 hours.
“This allows us to go out to them, offer help and offer services that they would not regularly have,” said Nicole Ford, Midland Police Chief.
The program won’t just be helping the person struggling to recover, but also their family.
“They’re lost and they’re looking for resources,” said Lt. Dave Kendziorski with the Saginaw Police Department. “This enables us and gives us the opportunity to reach out to them and provide those resources.”
A four-hour training session held on Monday, July 27 not only covered how to help but also why.
"It took a look at addiction and why it's considered a preventable, diagnosable and treatable disease and that there is help available," Ziolkowski said. "We took a look at some stigmatizing language and how that needs to change, to help change the perception that these aren't bad people, they're good people with a really bad disease."
As the mother of a daughter who’s overcome addiction, Ziolkowski knows all too well just how much the Comeback Quick Response Team will help.
“It’s gonna be not only a life-saving, but a life-restoring program for the people in our community,” Ziolkowski said.
They hope to launch the program by the end of August.
