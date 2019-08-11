Rapper Big Sean's philanthropic foundation is hosting another weekend of events in Detroit aimed at helping youth in his hometown.
The 2nd annual Detroit's On Now Weekend kicks off next Saturday with the unveiling of the Sean Anderson Production Studio in the Dauch Campus Boys and Girls Club. It's part of an effort to help Detroit children launch careers in the entertainment industry.
Big Sean will host a discussion the following Sunday that focuses on mental health and the stigma around it in the black community. Scheduled guests include psychiatrist Jessica Clemons and sociologist and author Michael Eric Dyson.
Other planned events include live performances, health screenings, apprenticeship opportunities and carnival rides, as well as free food, haircuts and braiding.
The nonprofit Sean Anderson Foundation was organized in 2012.
