The Toronto Raptors are NBA Champions.
They held on to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in game 6 of the finals.
The Raptors earned their first title and denied Golden State's bid to win their third in a row.
Kawhi Leonard was named finals MVP, scoring 22 points in the deciding game.
Klay Thompson scored 30 points for the Warriors in game 6, but left with a knee injury.
