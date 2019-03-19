A lynx has been trapped in Mid-Michigan!
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed that a lynx was trapped in Michigan's Thumb region, on March 17. It was caught several miles south of Harbor Beach in Sanilac County, according to the DNR.
The DNR then transferred the animal to the Howell Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic, according to the center.
The capture of the animal was not far from where a lynx was confirmed on video in February, Dan Kennedy, Endangered Species Coordinator for the DNR confirmed. The DNR will continue to monitor the area for the possibility of a second lynx.
The lynx that was caught was first identified by a landowner who took pictures of the animal feeding on his domesticated ducks and geese.
The trapper was then called in on behalf of the DNR to trap the animal.
The center said currently they are letting the lynx settle after a few stressful days. It was caught in a leg-hold trap, but the animal does not appear to have suffered any injuries, although a full exam will take place under anesthesia soon, the center wrote.
It's also not clear if the lynx was an illegal pet that was released or escaped, or if it is wild.
The lynx is classified as a threatened species in the United States, with only rare sightings occurring in the last 40 years in Michigan; usually in the Upper Peninsula. The last sighting in the Upper Peninsula was in 2010, and the last sighting in the Lower Peninsula was in 1917, according to Kennedy.
Officials are still working to confirm where a potential release site would be, possibly in the Upper Peninsula.
If you see a lynx, and can get a picture, the DNR requests you send it to them.
