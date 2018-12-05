A disease that has symptoms similar to polio has been confirmed in Southeastern Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reporting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating seven cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM).
So far the CDC has confirmed 134 cases of AFM in 33 states across the country.
AFM is a rare but serious condition that can cause muscle weakness and mild respiratory distress.
The CDC estimates that fewer than one to two children out of a million will be affected by AFM each year.
For more information visit CDC.gov/AFM.
