More than a dozen rare turtles have been released back into the wild after being raised in captivity.
Consumers Energy said 19 Blanding’s Turtles were rescued from the construction path of Consumers Energy’s Saginaw Trail Pipeline in 2019.
The turtles came from eggs of adult females that were removed from the pipeline path and then returned when construction was complete.
A herpetologist incubated the eggs and raised the juveniles over the winter until they were large enough to have a good chance of survival from predators. They were released into a wetland habitat in Genesee County.
“We are so proud to once again play a key role in helping the Blanding’s Turtle, a species of special concern in Michigan, survive and thrive,” said Dennis Dobbs, Consumers Energy’s vice president of enterprise project management and environmental services. “Our dedicated and caring pipeline employees embraced our commitment of ‘leaving it better than we found it’ by working to protect and enhance wildlife, and valuable habitat while modernizing our pipeline system.”
Last spring, a separate group of 12 juvenile Blanding’s Turtles were released after being successfully incubated and given a “head start” that included acclimating to natural temperatures, eating a live diet and learning to catch food themselves.
The Blanding’s Turtle is protected by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and is listed as a species of special concern. While they can live for more than 80 years, Blanding’s Turtle does not reach sexual maturity until 15-20-years-old.
The Saginaw Trail Pipeline replacement project is a four-phase, $610 million project to modernize natural gas infrastructure in Saginaw, Genesee and Oakland counties. The work is part of Consumers Energy’s Natural Gas Delivery Plan, a 10-year road map to a system that is even more safe, reliable, affordable and clean.
