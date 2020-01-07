Rascal Flatts is bringing their farewell tour to DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston on June 12.
The group is calling it quits after 20 years in the country music industry. Members of the band thanked their fans during a broadcast of CBS This Morning on Tuesday.
“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” said Gary LeVox.
The farewell tour will take place throughout the year.
“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” said Jay DeMarcus. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us.”
Ticket sale information for the show has not been announced yet.
