An award from Michigan Strategic Fund will aid construction of addition manufacturing space at Rassini Brakes; and that means more jobs.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) announced that the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) board approved support for Rassini Brakes, LLC to aid in the construction of a 50,000-square-foot addition at its Mt. Morris facility.
This addition will house additional manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution space.
State Rep. John Cherry (D-Flint) celebrated the announcement, noting the program is expected to create 50 new jobs and generate $8.5 million in private investment, resulting in a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant for Rassini Brakes.
“I very happy to see one of our local small businesses selected by the MEDC for this important incentive program,” said Cherry. “Opening up 50 new manufacturing jobs in our community is a great step to improving the lives of our hardworking families. It is important to celebrate the success of our local small businesses and help them to grow. I will work to support small business growth here at home and across our state.”
Originally created in 1984, the MSF board is tasked with the responsibilities of approving grants and loans under different Michigan programs to promote economic development and job creation.
For more on the story, click here.
