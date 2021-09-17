A number of razor blades were found within the mulch of the playground area at the Monitor Township Park.
Police combed the area with a large magnet and metal detector. No other items were found. At this time, it’s unknown if the items were accidentally or intentionally left in the play area.
“I wanted to advise the public that uses our park to have situational awareness at all times, and if you see something suspicious, please contact 911,” Monitor Township Supervisor Terry Spencer said.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call police at 989-684-7203.
