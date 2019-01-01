People in the Vehicle City are starting the New Year with an old tradition.
The 73rd Annual Finger Bowl took place Tuesday morning at Flint’s Central High School.
The football game got its name from all the fingers that have been broken while playing.
It started back in 1947 when Chuck Krause and some friends decided to play ball after ringing in the New Year.
The tradition pits the “older guys” in red against the “younger guys” in yellow.
The yellow team came out on top in 2019, with a score of 40-to-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.