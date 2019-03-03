A strike is something we all hope for when hitting the bowling alley, but two local veteran organizations are hoping to do a little more than just that.
“Today we are having Warrior Bowl, we’re trying to raise money for Warrior Hockey and the Yellow Ribbon Guard,” said Melissa Alex with Yellow Ribbon Guard.
The third annual Warrior Bowl was held at Stardust Lanes in Saginaw Township benefiting the Yellow Ribbon Guard and the Great Lakes Bay Region Warrior Hockey Team.
Funds raised will be split between the two non-profits, both benefiting veterans’ programs in the area.
“That money helps to cover equipment and ice time because our program is completely free we keep our program at no cost to the veteran,” said Jason Gomez with Michigan Warriors Hockey.
“This year the Yellow Ribbon Guard’s proceeds will go to the maintenance fund for the memorial helicopter in Veteran’s Park in Bay City,” Alex said.
They hope to bring in at least $15,000 through the bowling competition, sponsorships, and silent auctions.
The Warrior Bowl also hosted resources and support programs for veterans to check out too.
“Everybody is here just to get the veterans involved and getting them up and getting out and knowing what’s there for you,” Gomez said.
Even if their bowling score isn’t the greatest, both organizations said helping at least one veteran is right up their alley.
“Every penny counts so we’ll be happy with whatever we come out with as long as we come out in the plus and not in the negatives,” Alex said.
Last year, the Warrior Bowl was able to raise $10,000 for veterans and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.