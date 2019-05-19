Nearly five years after the passing of Chad Carr, his legacy lives on.
The grandson of former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr died from the deadliest form of pediatric brain cancer known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
Which is why Ann Arbor's community came together at the Crisler Center to raise money for the Chad Tough Foundation.
“What happened to Chad Carr, it may happen a little bit more to others but we’re going to cut that down so that we find a cure,” said John Beilein, former Michigan basketball coach.
Beilein is co-chair of the event called the Champions for Change gala, which is donating its proceeds to both the Chad Tough Foundation and Michigan Medicine's Pediatric Brain Tumor Center.
“We hope it never happens to anyone that we know or love, but it has and we’re all trying to do something about it,” Beilein said.
With the help of sponsors and donors auctioning off items, the money raised will be able to help doctors and researchers come closer to finding a cure for this disease that many are still unaware of.
“What we’re hearing is a lot of positive things from the research end of it and that’s really going to be the way that we’re going to find a cure,” said Lloyd Carr, former Michigan basketball coach.
As for the amount of money raised, it is about spreading awareness for the Chad Tough Foundation and their continuing mission.
“You know I’m just happy that we’ve got a great turnout and that motivates the people who are doing the work,” Llyod said.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the organization can visit the Chad Tough Foundation website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.