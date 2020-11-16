People across Mid-Michigan and the state are still reacting to calls from Republican State Representative Matt Maddock to impeach Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
This after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new statewide COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, Nov. 15. They take effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Tiffany Brown, a spokesperson from Whitmer’s office told TV5, “Governor Whitmer doesn’t have any time for partisan politics or people who don’t wear masks, don’t believe in science, and don’t have a plan to fight this virus. Right now, she is focused on saving lives.”
The Michigan Democratic Party also chimed in saying, “We continue to stand with Governor Whitmer and will hold Republicans across Michigan accountable for their need to play political games with the health and safety of our families and loved ones.”
TV5 also heard from State Senator Ken Horn, a Republican, who tells us he doesn’t support the idea of impeaching Whitmer at this time. “I don’t know what facts the House would actually prosecute, but they’d never get a 2/3rds vote in the Senate, especially with the current partisan makeup of the Legislature.”
Horn also told TV5 that the state gubernatorial election in 2022 is right around the corner. He encourages voters to speak at the polls.
But President Trump’s administration is speaking now. The president’s coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas has urged Michigan to “Rise up against the new COVID-19 measures”.
That’s a move that State Attorney General Dana Nessel doesn’t agree with. “We’re looking at a thousand people that will die in our state from COVID each and every week. There’s no plan and no assistance from the federal government. And these public health orders are absolutely necessary to preserve human life,” Nessel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.