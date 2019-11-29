Beal City’s dream season ended at Ford Field in the MHSAA Division 8 State Championship game on Friday.
Beal City lost to Reading with a score of 33-6.
Beal City trailed 8-0 early in the second quarter when Jack Schafer found T.J. Maxon down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown. That was the Aggies’ only score of the game.
Reading answered with a touchdown just before halftime and then outscored Beal City 19-0 in the second half.
Reading outgained the Aggies 315-157 in total offense, including a 260-42 advantage in rushing yards.
This was Beal City’s fourth try at the state title game in the last 11 seasons. The Aggies won the championship in 2009 and were the runner-up in 2012, 2013, and now 2019.
Great season Aggies.
