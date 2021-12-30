Rising house prices and wild bidding wars were a theme of this past year.
Whether it was the pandemic keeping people inside, a shortage of lumber, or a new work from home set up, the housing market grew quickly.
"It was an incredible year to be in the real estate market for buyers and sellers," said real estate agent Shelley Niedzwiecki.
Houses in Bay County this year went up more than $20,000 since last year, according to the Bay County Multiple Listing Service. Next year might level off, but only slightly.
"I think we're gonna have a little bit more inventory than we had in the past, but with more inventory we're going to see those buyers who felt defeated the last couple years and missing out, out there again," Niedzwiecki said.
Niedzwiecki is a real estate agent with Ayre Reinhart Bay Realtors. She said some buyers had a tough time this year.
"Some of them were a little bit, had a feeling of being defeated, but once they realized that there are certain steps that you take and when you follow the process it always works out for you, they were excited again," Niedzwiecki said.
While the market has cooled off a bit since earlier this year, homes are still going at or above asking price. Some are sold even before the sign goes up.
It is not recommended for sellers to over-price the house they are selling.
"The beginning of the year was, as everybody knows, was really hot. They figure, a lot of them thought that they could write their own ticket and ask whatever they wanted for the house," Niedzwiecki said.
Niedzwiecki gave some advice to buyers looking for a new home.
"Know what to expect going in, know that if you are in a multiple offer situation, take someone with you. We're seeing a lot of buyers bring a contractor through with them to their initial walkthrough before they even write the offer to say yeah we can waive the inspection on this, we're seeing that a lot," Niedzwiecki said.
She said the more prepared you are, the better.
