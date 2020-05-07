The sold signs are ready and real estate agents are back on the house hunt.
Real estate agents are heading back to work after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eased restrictions on lower risks industries across the state.
But that doesn’t mean things are going to be the same moving forward.
“It’s a very limited reopen,” said Dan Reimer, broker owner at RE/MAX of Midland.
Reimer said his office is still closed at the moment. However, he said they can begin showing homes in person as long as they follow certain guidelines.
“Obviously, this is the first day that we can show homes. And you know everybody is just practicing the social distancing. And you know, making sure everything is clean and sanitized. We’re following extra precautions,” Reimer said.
Those safety guidelines include maintaining a six-foot social distance inside the residence, allowing no more than four people inside a home, disinfecting surfaces throughout the home, and buyers are discouraged from touching anything inside during a showing.
“There’s no real conversations taking place in the house. It’s really get in, look, get out, follow up with a phone call, FaceTime call, or something along those lines,” Reimer said.
However, Reimer said he has been extremely busy booking showings and negotiating with clients.
He believes the housing market could see a potential rise, even though they have lower inventory than usual.
“We have ready, willing and able buyers ready to purchase homes, simply because they’re ready,” Reimer said.
