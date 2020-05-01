Real estate is a people’s business, and for more than a month, the pandemic has meant realtors like Barbara McClure with Berkshire Hathaway haven’t been able to meet clients in person or even go inside the homes they’re selling.
“The biggest hurdle is we’re independent contractors, so we aren’t being paid during this time period unless there’s a closing that occurred prior to us being shut down,” said McClure.
McClure has done all of her business online.
“Which has been a struggle, but we’ve been getting through it,” said McClure. “Buyers have not been able to go in the homes either, so we have been selling homes sight on seen.”
So, when will this real estate recession end?
Governor Whitmer is allowing real estate agents to get back to work starting May 7.
“Everyone’s elated,” said McClure.
It won’t be totally normal right away.
“We’ll be limiting the number of people in the home, the seller won’t be there, they’ll sanitize prior,” said McClure. “We’ll have masks.”
This is all part of a set of rules from the Michigan Association of Realtors to follow so they can sell homes safely.
