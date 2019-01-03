Two years ago, Jack Galvin and Nadeem Gebrael didn’t even know each other.
Now the two are partners working together on a new reality TV series, "Just Renting," based in Flint that features renovation of old homes into new ones to be rented out.
“Couple years ago, we heard a few people talking about Flint. And on a whim, I got on a plane, into Nadeem’s office to see how they treat their tenants,” Galvin said.
Galvin is originally from Las Vegas, but he said he saw a lot of potential for home remodeling in Flint. With the help of Gebrael’s real estate company, he knew they could make an impact in the city.
“It took me a while to say, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ But after you know, it’s been a good experience and we’ve been getting a lot of feedback from people,” Gebrael said.
The pair is nearly finished producing its first episode and is looking for network buyers to create the rest of their planned 12-episode first season.
“From the response that we’ve gotten from people about this show, they’re just excited to have something come to Flint,” Galvin said.
“Because the past few years it’s been water crisis issues and that’s been on the news. And you know, crime and that sort of thing. And the hope is to bring you know, the other side of Flint. There is a community and there are people that live here,” Gebrael said.
The producers of the show hope to start filming in March.
