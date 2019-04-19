Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is expanding its recall for Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity.
The impurity was found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited.
The Recall is expanded to include an additional 36 lots of Losartan potassium Tablets USP and 68 lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP
The impurity detected in the API is N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA). Torrent is only recalling lots of losartan-containing products that contain N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.
Losartan is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients. Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP is used to treat hypertension and hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy.
Patients who are taking Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP and Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP should continue taking their medication, and contact their pharmacist or physician.
