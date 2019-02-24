Bellisio Foods is recalling 173,376 pounds of frozen boneless pork rib patty products as they may be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic or glass.
The Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes meals were shipped nationwide.
The United State Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Saturday, Feb. 23.
The frozen meals were made from Dec. 7, 2018, to Feb. 15, 2019. These recalled products have best buy dates of Dec. 7, 2019 lot code 8341, Jan. 04, 2020 lot code 9004, Jan. 24, 2020 lot code 9024, or Feb. 15, 2020, lot code 9046.
A retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website when available.
At this time there are no confirmed reports of injuries from the affected products.
Anyone who bought the frozen meals is urged to throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.
